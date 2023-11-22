Bateman downplayed his foot injury Wednesday afternoon, following an early exit from practice and 'limited' designation on the injury report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

It sounds like Bateman still expects to play Sunday night against the Chargers, and the Ravens might need him more than usual with Odell Beckham (shoulder - DNP), Zay Flowers (hip - LP) and Devin Duvernay (knee - LP) all on the injury report right after TE Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending leg injury. It's unclear if Bateman and/or Beckham will practice Thursday/Friday, with both currently looking uncertain for Sunday even if their injuries aren't considered long term. Bateman did suggest his current foot issue is related to the Lisfranc surgery that ended his 2022 campaign early, noting that what happened at Wednesday's practice was, "something guys coming off of injuries deal with from time to time."