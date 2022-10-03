Coach Jon Harbaugh said Monday that Bateman's fourth-quarter absence during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills was due to a foot injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harbaugh called Bateman day-to-day and downplayed the severity of his injury, per Shaffer, so it appears that the second-year pro still has a chance of suiting up Week 5 versus the Bengals. The foot injury provides some context to Bateman's three catches for 17 yards (6 targets), a season-low for him in terms of receiving yardage. Wednesday's first official injury report of the week will provide an update on Bateman's status.