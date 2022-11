The Ravens have placed Bateman (foot) on injured reserve, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

With Bateman out for the season with a Lisfranc foot injury that will be surgically repaired, the Ravens will proceed with a wideout corps now led by Devin Duvernay, that also includes Demarcus Robinson (groin), James Proche, Tylan Wallace, DeSean Jackson and Binjimen Victor.