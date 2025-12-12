Bateman (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Bateman is still "fighting through" a lingering ankle sprain, and that the team will make a decision about his availability on Saturday. If Bateman isn't able to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup, all of DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester will be candidates to benefit from increased snaps behind top wide receiver Zay Flowers.