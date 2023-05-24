Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Bateman (foot) is "right on schedule" in his rehab process and "chomping at the bit" to practice.

Harbaugh suggested trainers have been holding Bateman back from full participation during the first week of OTAs, six months after he had surgery to address a season-ending Lisfranc injury. The 2021 first-round pick will be more than eight months past the surgery when training camp starts and will face target competition from newcomers Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers in an offense that's expected to more receiver-friendly under new coordinator Todd Monken.