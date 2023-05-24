Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Bateman (foot) is "right on schedule" in his rehab process and "chomping at the bit" to practice.

Harbaugh suggested trainers have been holding Bateman back from full participation at the first week of OTAs, six months after he had surgery on a season-ending Lisfranc injury. The 2021 first-round pick will be more than eight months past the surgery when training camp starts, facing target competition from newcomers Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers in an offense that's expected to more WR-friendly under new coordinator Todd Monken.