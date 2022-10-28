Bateman was ruled out of Thursday's game against the Buccaneers with a foot injury.

Bateman was questionable heading into Thursday's game after practicing fully Wednesday. However, he was on the field minimally throughout the first half and was targeted only once prior to being ruled out midway through the third quarter. The Ravens are also without Mark Andrews (shoulder), which has left Demarcus Robinson, Isaiah Likely, Devin Duvernay and James Proche as the team's primary pass catchers.