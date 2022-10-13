Bateman (foot) isn't practicing Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Bateman will sit out for the second consecutive day and will be missing his fifth consecutive practice overall while he continues to tend to the left foot injury that forced him out late in the Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Bills. He'll almost certainly need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a legitimate shot at returning to action Sunday against the Giants. If Bateman can't go, the Ravens would be more likely to spread his vacated targets among their tight ends and running backs; Devin Duvernay was the only Baltimore wide receiver to draw more than two targets in last week's win over the Bengals.