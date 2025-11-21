Bateman (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Bateman will sit out a second consecutive game Sunday. He hasn't practiced or played since spraining his ankle in Week 10 against the Vikings. Bateman's next chance to take the field will come in Week 13 against the Bengals. Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Bateman has a chance to return against Cincinnati, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner, despite having limited additional recovery time prior to that Thanksgiving Day game.