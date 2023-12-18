Bateman caught three of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars.

Bateman tied tight end Isaiah Likely for the team lead in targets, while Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers were held to just one catch apiece on five combined targets. The 24-year-old wideout set new season highs in both targets (six) and receiving yards (39). While his uptick in usage was encouraging, Bateman remains stuck on one touchdown heading into a Week 16 matchup with the 49ers.