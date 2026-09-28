Bateman caught two of three targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cowboys.

Bateman finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Zay Flowers, who compiled 84 receiving yards in the latter's return from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Bateman stepped up with seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown while Flowers was sidelined in Week 2, but Flowers is the clear No. 1 option in Baltimore's wide receiver room, as Bateman was held without a catch when Flowers was active for the season opener. Up next for Bateman and the Ravens will be a Week 4 home game against the Titans.