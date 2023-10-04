Bateman (hamstring) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

With that, Bateman is set to return for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers after missing only one game. The extent of his role will partially depend on the health of Odell Beckham, who returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant after missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury. Beckham and Zay Flowers both worked ahead of Bateman the first two weeks of the season, and Bateman hasn't done anything that would move him higher up the depth chart when everyone is healthy.