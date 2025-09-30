Bateman caught one of two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Bateman took on his highest offensive snap share of the season (81 percent), but the box-score production didn't follow. He had his lowest target count of the season and was held to just one reception after seemingly having a breakout in the Week 3 loss to Detroit with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore's passing attack suffered in the second half against the Chiefs after quarterback Lamar Jackson exited midway through the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Bateman's fantasy upside for the Ravens' Week 5 matchup with the Texans largely hinges on Jackson's health and availability for that contest.