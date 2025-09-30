Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Production slips in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bateman caught one of two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Bateman took on his highest offensive snap share of the season (81 percent), but the box-score production didn't follow. He had his lowest target count of the season and was held to just one reception after seemingly having a breakout in the Week 3 loss to Detroit with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore's passing attack suffered in the second half against the Chiefs after quarterback Lamar Jackson exited midway through the third quarter with a hamstring injury. Bateman's fantasy upside for the Ravens' Week 5 matchup with the Texans largely hinges on Jackson's health and availability for that contest.
More News
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Gets into end zone Monday night•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Finishes with two receptions Sunday•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Ravens sign to three-year extension•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Impressive effort in playoff loss•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Early TD sparks offense•
-
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: In line for No. 1 role•