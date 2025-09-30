Bateman caught one of two targets for 24 yards Sunday against the Chiefs.

Bateman played his highest snap percentage of the season -- 81 percent -- but the box score production did not follow. He had his lowest target count of the season and was held to just one reception after seemingly having a breakout in Week 3 with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore's passing attack suffered in the second half against the Chiefs after Lamar Jackson went out with a leg injury, though. Bateman's fantasy upside for Week 5 largely hinges on Jackson's health and availability against the Texans.