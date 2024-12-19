Bateman (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

Bateman was a mid-week addition to the injury report after not being listed Tuesday. He was a limited participant Wednesday before missing practice Thursday, with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reporting that Bateman used a walking boot in the locker room Thursday morning/afternoon. His injury history adds to the concern, although there hasn't been any update on whether the current problem affects the same foot that required surgery in late 2022 to address a Lisfranc injury.