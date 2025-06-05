Baltimore signed Bateman to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bateman inks a contract extension with the Ravens for a second straight offseason, after the team extended him on a two-year, $12.87 million deal through 2026 last April. The 2021 first-round pick put together the healthiest and most productive season of his career in 2024, suiting up for all 17 regular-season contests and securing 45 of 72 targets for 759 yards and nine touchdowns. He's emerged as a reliable deep threat and end zone target for Lamar Jackson, though Zay Flowers remains entrenched atop the wide receiver depth chart, and free agency signee DeAndre Hopkins is an additional competition for targets. With TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely also involved in the passing game, and this team still deploying a run-first approach led by Derrick Henry, Bateman's ceiling in terms of target volume appears capped, but he figures to retain fantasy value as a boom-or-bust weekly option in 2025. Bateman's fantasy outlook is more positive in standard leagues than for PPR scoring.