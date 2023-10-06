Bateman (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Pittsburgh, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Bateman set himself up to miss just one game as a result of a hamstring injury by putting together three consecutive full practices during Week 5 prep. The same can't be said for Odell Beckham (ankle), who was limited all week and is listed as questionable heading into the weekend. If Beckham is hindered or sidelined Sunday, it'll improve the prospects of Bateman alongside rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers. Through three games this season, Bateman has managed just seven catches (on nine targets) for 59 yards.