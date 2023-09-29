Bateman (hamstring) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Odell Beckham (ankle) was also sitting out the session, and with neither wideout having practiced in any capacity this week, both appearance to be trending toward absences Sunday against the Browns. The Ravens will release their final Week 4 injury report later Friday, when it will be known whether Bateman is ruled out prior to Sunday or if he'll carry a questionable or doubtful designation into the contest.