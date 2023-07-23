The Ravens activated Bateman (foot) from the reserve/did not report list Sunday.

Bateman wasn't present for the start of training camp Friday, but he's since joined the team and will presumably start practicing soon. The 2021 first-round pick is about eight months removed from Lisfranc surgery, and he had been a partial participant during OTAs in May before being held out of June minicamp following a cortisone shot. When available, Bateman figures to play a key role in Baltimore's passing attack, which is expected to be improved in 2023 after the offseason additions of Odell Beckham and Zay Flowers.