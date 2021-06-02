Bateman (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie first-round pick was removed from practice a week earlier with an undisclosed injury. It shouldn't have any impact on his bid to earn a key role, as Bateman quickly made it back on the practice field and even had a TD catch in red-zone drills Wednesday. With Marquise Brown seemingly locked in for one starting spot at wide receiver, Bateman's competition for playing time mostly comes from Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin, though 2020 third-round pick Devin Duvernay and 2021 fourth-round selection Tylan Wallace could also get involved. It isn't the best setup for rookie-year production, but Baltimore does give Bateman a shot to eventually seize the No. 1 WR role, considering Hollywood looks more like a No. 2 receiver through two pro seasons.