Bateman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

With Bateman slated to be out of action for the second straight game, look for Devin Duvernay to continue to lead the Ravens' wideout corps in Week 6, while Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and Tylan Wallace are also in the mix for added snaps and top tight end Mark Andrews a candidate to remain busy versus New York.