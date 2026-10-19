Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that Bateman (shoulder) "should be OK" after exiting late in the second quarter of Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Listed on Ravens injury reports the past two weeks due to a shoulder issue, Bateman appeared to aggravate the injury late in the first half of Sunday's contest. He failed to haul in his lone target while running 11 routes in the game before the injury kept him out for the entire second half. Fortunately for Bateman, he seems to have avoided a major setback, but his practice activity over the next few days will likely determine whether he suits up next Sunday versus the Bengals. It's also worth noting that rookie Ja'Kobi Lane returned to action Sunday and saw five targets from Tyler Huntley.