Bateman caught both of his targets for 34 yards Sunday against the Cardinals and added an 18-yard rush.

Though the target volume remains underwhelming, Bateman is quietly turning a corner with his efficiency. In the three games since his tough outing against the Steelers, Bateman has caught six of eight targets for 85 yards (10.6 YPT) and showed some burst after the catch in one instance Sunday. It's also worth noting that Bateman played 63 percent of the snaps Sunday -- his highest mark since Week 3 when he tweaked his hamstring. A fully healthy Bateman improving his catch rate and explosiveness could pay fantasy dividends before too long. The Ravens host the Seahawks in Week 9.