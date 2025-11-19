Bateman (ankle) is not participating in Wednesday's practice, Giana Han of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Bateman has yet to practice since picking up an ankle sprain versus the Vikings in Week 10. The veteran wideout will have two more chances to retake the field ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Jets. Bateman has only surpassed 50 receiving yards in two of his nine regular-season appearances so far, so even if he manages to gain clearance for Week 12, he'll remain off the fantasy radar in most formats.