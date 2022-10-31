Bateman is in line to miss time with a foot injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The foot injury that Bateman suffered this past Thursday against the Buccaneers ended up being more serious than initially thought, with coach John Harbaugh noting Monday that it looks "it looks like it's going to be a few weeks" for the wideout. In Bateman's looming absence, added snaps will be available for Demarcus Robinson and James Proche alongside Devin Duvernay.
