Coach John Harbaugh indicated that Bateman, who missed practice Friday for personal reasons, will play Sunday against the Patriots.

Harbaugh also noted that Devin Duvernay (concussion) has been cleared to play in the contest, which sets the stage for the Ravens' Week 3 wideout corps to be led by Bateman, Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson. Through his first two games this season, Bateman has recorded a 6/167/2 stat line on 12 targets, with his steady involvement in Baltimore's passing attack giving the 2021 first-rounder weekly fantasy utility.