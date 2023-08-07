Bateman (foot) remains on the active/PUP list, but he was spotted running on an adjacent field during practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first time Bateman has been spotted working during practice since undergoing a cortisone shot earlier this offseason, so it certainly can be considered a positive development. However, it remains unclear when the wideout will be able to participate in practice again. On Friday, head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman "has a chance to be out there pretty soon," but that quote doesn't offer a specific return timeline either. For now, it appears fantasy managers will just have to play the wait-and-see game.