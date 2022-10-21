Bateman (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
After missing the Ravens' last two contests due to a left foot sprain, Bateman was able to get back on the field this week and maintain limited showings at practice, setting him up for his first appearance since Week 4. Having said that, he told Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com on Friday that his availability this weekend is a "coach Harbs" decision, referring to John Harbaugh. As a result, Bateman's status likely won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.