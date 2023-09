Bateman brought in all three targets for 35 yards in the Ravens' 25-9 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Bateman's first foray into regular-season action since Week 8 of last season, when a Lisfranc injury cut his 2022 campaign short. The third-year wideout saw rookie Zay Flowers dominate targets in what was a low-volume day overall for the air attack, but Bateman should have a good chance for more work in what projects for a more competitive matchup on the road against the Bengals in Week 2.