Bateman secured three of six targets for 17 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Bateman was one of the victims fantasy-wise of what was a lackluster showing through the air for Lamar Jackson. The second-year wideout's receiving yardage total was a season low, but he'll aim to play a much more prominent role in a Week 5 Sunday night AFC North showdown against the Bengals at home.
