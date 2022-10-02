Bateman secured three of six targets for 17 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Bateman was one of the victims fantasy-wise of what was a lackluster showing through the air for Lamar Jackson. The second-year wideout's receiving yardage total was a season low, but he'll aim to play a much more prominent role in a Week 5 Sunday night AFC North showdown against the Bengals at home.