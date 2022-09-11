Bateman caught two of five targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Jets.

After watching Devin Duvernay score touchdowns of 25 and 17 yards, Bateman got behind the Jets secondary for a 55-yard touchdown in the third. Baltimore traded away Marquise Brown in the offseason and should consequently give both Duvernay and Bateman plenty of opportunities deep downfield. In Week 2, Bateman will take on shutdown cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins.