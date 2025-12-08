Bateman (ankle) caught two of three targets for 23 yards Sunday against the Steelers.

Bateman, who missed two weeks with an ankle injury, was more involved Sunday than he was in his Week 13 return. His snap count jumped from 44 to 69. It didn't translate to a major jump in usage, though, as he still drew just three targets. His one target that went incomplete was a crucial third down in the red zone that ended a drive and forced a Baltimore field goal. Bateman's production has fallen off sharply from his career year in 2024 when he had 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. Through 11 games, Bateman has 18 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns. The offense as a whole has struggled relative to 2024 to be fair, though. Baltimore has another critical division game in Week 15 against the Bengals.