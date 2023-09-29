Bateman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Odell Beckham (ankle) was also ruled out for the contest, which sets the stage for Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay to lead the Ravens' receiver corps, with Laquon Treadwell a potential practice squad elevation, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Bateman's next chance to see game action will come Oct. 8, when Baltimore faces Pittsburgh on the road.