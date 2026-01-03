Bateman (illness) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Head coach John Harbaugh initially expressed optimism Friday that Bateman would be able to play in Sunday's pivotal AFC North tilt, but the fifth-year wideout will end up being sidelined after missing practice all week while battling through an illness. With Bateman sidelined, Lamar Jackson will lean more on Zay Flowers, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in the passing game. Bateman will end the 2025 regular season with 19 catches (on 39 targets) for 224 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games. He'll aim to progress enough in his recovery to be available for the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs should the Ravens advance with a win over the Steelers on Sunday.