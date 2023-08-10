Bateman (foot) has been limited to individual drills since coming off the PUP list, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With regard to Bateman's progress, coach John Harbaugh noted Thursday, "I think we'll see as we go, but it's very promising right now. He looked good to me, and I'm excited to see him out there. Obviously, it's big for us." Either way, the wideout isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Eagles, with Baltimore's established starters slated to sit out the contest.