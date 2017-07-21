Porter signed a contract with the Ravens on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Porter, an undrafted cornerback out of Utah, started 22 games during his three seasons in college and finished his tenure with 18 PBUs and two interceptions. He'll likely need to impress on special teams in order to make the final roster.

