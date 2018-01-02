Ravens' Ricky Ortiz: Signed to reserve/future contract
The Ravens signed Ortiz to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Ortiz spent the entirety of the season on the Ravens' practice squad. His signing could signal Baltimore's interest in reintegrating traditional fullbacks into the offense after a one-year hiatus.
