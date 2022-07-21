Ravens' Ricky Person: Future in doubt By RotoWire Staff Jul 20, 2022 at 11:57 pm ET • 1 min read Person (undisclosed) was designated as exempt on Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.Person signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. It's unclear what is causing Person's absence, though his time in Baltimore may be coming to a close. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.