Patterson made his only field-goal attempt and went 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 35-33 loss to the Panthers.

Patterson was able to convert his only field-goal try in Week 11, nailing a chip-shot 28-yard attempt in the first quarter. Patterson has now combined to go 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts while making all six of his PATs over two contests as the starting kicker for Baltimore, and he will likely remain in that role for Week 12 with Tyler Loop (groin) sidelined for at least one more contest.