Patterson will be the Ravens' kicker for Monday night's game against the Chargers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

The Ravens signed Harrison Mevis to their practice squad in addition to signing Patterson to the 53-man roster Wednesday, but the team intends to utilize Patterson as the kicker for Monday's game. Patterson went 7-for-9 on field-goal attempts in five appearances with the Dolphins this season, with a long of just 41 yards. His career-long made field goal of 54 yards came with Miami last season.