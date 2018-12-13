Griffin will serve as the Ravens' No. 3 quarterback during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Griffin returns to the No. 3 role on Baltimore's depth chart, with Joe Flacco (hip) back to full health and slotting in as the No. 2 option behind rookie Lamar Jackson. The veteran played 21 offensive snaps across three games as Jackson's backup, completing two-of-six pass attempts for 21 yards. Griffin no longer holds fantasy appeal as a handcuff, and is not worth roster consideration in most formats.