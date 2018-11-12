Griffin and Lamar Jackson will both be candidates to start if Joe Flacco (hip) isn't available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

It's never quite been clear whether Griffin or Jackson is the No. 2 quarterback, as the decision to keep the rookie active for games is dictated by his role as a rushing threat in certain packages. Jackson would obviously be the far more interesting choice, but it isn't out of the question that the Ravens could go with Griffin if they believe he's clearly superior as a passer. Flacco appears truly questionable for Week 11.