Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could be discussed for Week 11 start
Griffin and Lamar Jackson will both be candidates to start if Joe Flacco (hip) isn't available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
It's never quite been clear whether Griffin or Jackson is the No. 2 quarterback, as the decision to keep the rookie active for games is dictated by his role as a rushing threat in certain packages. Jackson would obviously be the far more interesting choice, but it isn't out of the question that the Ravens could go with Griffin if they believe he's clearly superior as a passer. Flacco appears truly questionable for Week 11.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Inactive Week 1•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: May not have backup job secured•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Gets No. 2 QB job•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Sticks on 53-man roster•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Sharp in first half during win•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Only gets $100k guaranteed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...