Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could split snaps with Jackson
Griffin and rookie Lamar Jackson are expected to split snaps in place of injured quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) against the Bengals on Sunday, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
It is not clear which of the two backup quarterbacks will start; however, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jackson is expected to make his first NFL start against Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked pass defense (313.3 YPG).
