Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could split time with Jackson
Griffin and rookie Lamar Jackson are expected to share snaps at quarterback Sunday against the Bengals with Joe Flacco (hip) unlikely to be available, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
The Ravens have yet to officially announce which of the two healthy quarterbacks will start Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Jackson is expected to receive the assignment. Jackson sat out Thursday's practice with an illness and returned Friday to avoid a designation heading into the weekend, but the missed reps with the first-team offense combined with his lack of prior experience could prompt coach John Harbaugh to turn to Griffin at various points during the contest. Both signal-callers will at least benefit from a cushy matchup with Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked pass defense (313.3 yards per game allowed).
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Likely ticketed for backup role•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Runs with starters at practice•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Could be discussed for Week 11 start•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Inactive Week 1•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: May not have backup job secured•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Gets No. 2 QB job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...