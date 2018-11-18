Griffin and rookie Lamar Jackson are expected to share snaps at quarterback Sunday against the Bengals with Joe Flacco (hip) unlikely to be available, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.

The Ravens have yet to officially announce which of the two healthy quarterbacks will start Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Jackson is expected to receive the assignment. Jackson sat out Thursday's practice with an illness and returned Friday to avoid a designation heading into the weekend, but the missed reps with the first-team offense combined with his lack of prior experience could prompt coach John Harbaugh to turn to Griffin at various points during the contest. Both signal-callers will at least benefit from a cushy matchup with Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked pass defense (313.3 yards per game allowed).