Ravens coach John Harbaugh mentioned Griffin and Tyrod Taylor as fits for the team's backup quarterback job in 2019, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Expected to release Joe Flacco this offseason, the Ravens will be looking for a quarterback that can run the same plays as starter Lamar Jackson. It would seem Taylor is the better fit in terms of both mobility and reliability, but he also figures to be more expensive than Griffin, who spent the vast majority of 2018 serving as Baltimore's No. 3 quarterback. Griffin likely will have to settle for backup work, while Taylor conceivably could get the chance to compete for a starting job if he lands with the right team. Both players are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March.