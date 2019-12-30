Griffin completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 96 yards and an interception Sunday against the Steelers. He also carried eight times for 50 yards in the 28-10 win.

Griffin struggled to connect with his receivers, completing just over half his passes while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He did his best Lamar Jackson impression as a runner, however, and gashed the Pittsburgh defense for 6.3 yards per carry. Griffin also took three sacks and turned the ball over once, so, despite the victory and flashy rushing stats, it wasn't exactly an ideal performance. The veteran should return to the bench during the postseason and should only see the field again in the event of a blowout or an injury to Jackson.