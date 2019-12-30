Ravens' Robert Griffin: Fails to impress against Steelers
Griffin completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 96 yards and an interception Sunday against the Steelers. He also carried eight times for 50 yards in the 28-10 win.
Griffin struggled to connect with his receivers, completing just over half his passes while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He did his best Lamar Jackson impression as a runner, however, and gashed the Pittsburgh defense for 6.3 yards per carry. Griffin also took three sacks and turned the ball over once, so, despite the victory and flashy rushing stats, it wasn't exactly an ideal performance. The veteran should return to the bench during the postseason and should only see the field again in the event of a blowout or an injury to Jackson.
More News
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Getting Week 17 spot start•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Sharp in mop-up duty•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Fully cleared•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Week 1 availability still expected•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Sets sights on Week 1 availability•
-
Ravens' Robert Griffin: Throwing passes at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...