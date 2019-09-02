Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Griffin is "fully cleared" of his thumb injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Griffin originally sustained the hairline fracture to his right thumb in late July. Now healthy, the 29-year-old can be prepared to back up starter Lamar Jackson for Week 1 against Miami.

