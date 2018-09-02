Griffin will start the year as Baltimore's No. 2 quarterback, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Lamar Jackson accounted for six touchdowns during the preseason, but he completed just 50 percent of his passes for 6.0 yards per attempt. The Ravens reportedly will turn to Griffin if Joe Flacco suffers an injury early in the season, though it won't come as any surprise if Jackson ultimately climbs higher on the depth chart.