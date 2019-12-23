Ravens' Robert Griffin: Getting Week 17 spot start
Griffin will start the Ravens' Week 17 matchup against the Steelers after coach John Harbaugh ruled out Lamar Jackson for the regular-season finale, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
With Sunday's victory in Cleveland, Baltimore has locked down the No. 1 seed in the AFC side of the postseason, so Harbaugh won't take any chances with the team's franchise signal-caller. Griffin hasn't seen much more than spot duty this season in six appearances, completing 12 of 17 passes for 129 yards, one touchdown and one interception while turning 12 carries into 20 yards.
