Griffin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season-opening tilt against the Bills.

The veteran will give way to first-round pick Lamar Jackson as Joe Flacco's backup to start the season. Griffin may frequently be subject to inactive status as long as both Flacco and Jackson are healthy, considering the former's solid grip on the starting job to open the season and the team's desire to develop the latter as much as possible during his rookie campaign.

